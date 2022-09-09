Credit Suisse raises UK GDP forecast after energy package

The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, London, Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) raised its 2023 UK GDP forecast on Friday, predicting that the UK government's plan to freeze household energy bills for two years will likely lead to a shallower recession and lower near-term inflation.

Economists at the Swiss bank revised up their UK GDP forecast for 2023 to -0.2% from a previous -0.6%.

Credit Suisse also expects higher interest rates as a result of the energy package, which Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled on Thursday, and a much bigger fiscal deficit. The bank now expects the Bank of England to hike rates from a current 1.75% to 4.0% by the first quarter of 2023, versus its previous forecast of 3.5%. read more

Reporting by Lucy Raitano Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes

