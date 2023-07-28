Crisis-hit NatWest reports better than expected half-year profit

[1/2] A man walks past ATM machines at branch of the NatWest bank in Manchester, Britain September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - NatWest (NWG.L) posted forecast-beating first half profit on Friday, as it battles to contain the fallout from a clash with former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage that plunged the bank into crisis and cost CEO Alison Rose and a key lieutenant their jobs.

Britain's biggest business bank has faced heavy criticism for mishandling the closure of Farage's accounts with private bank Coutts, after a dossier emerged showing a bank committee had said his views did not align with the lender's own.

Rose stepped down on Wednesday after admitting to a "serious error of judgment" in discussing Farage's relationship with the bank with a BBC journalist, while Coutts CEO Peter Flavel was ousted a day later.

The bank made scant reference to the incident in its earnings release on Friday, other than to confirm that its former commercial banking boss Paul Thwaite had been promoted to interim CEO for an initial period of 12 months.

NatWest reported pre-tax profit of 3.6 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) for the period, compared to 2.6 billion pounds the prior year and above the 3.3 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

The bank also announced an interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share and announced a share buyback of up to 500 million pounds for the second half of the year.

