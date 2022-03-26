Da Silva century gives Windies 93-run first-innings lead over England

March 26 (Reuters) - Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva scored a maiden test century as West Indies earned an invaluable first-innings lead of 93 runs over England on day three of the deciding test of the series in Grenada on Saturday.

In an extraordinary morning session, West Indies added 65 runs to their overnight total after resuming play with a lead of 28 and with two wickets in hand.

It took more than two hours for a frustrated England to finally prise them out for a total of 297 as the match started to slip away.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Da Silva, looking far more capable with the bat than your average No. 8, added 46 runs to his overnight score, finishing unbeaten on 100.

The 23-year-old from Trinidad displayed a confidence matched by his competence. Making nearly all his runs on the legside, he brought up his century with a Twenty20 style slash for four straight down the ground from Craig Overton.

Da Silva was understandably ecstatic, and with the very next ball appeared to be out caught-behind.

Seemingly convinced he had nicked the ball, Da Silva called for a review only because it was the final wicket and there was nothing to lose.

He walked off the field and was as surprised as anyone when he had to return after the review showed the ball had missed the bat and struck his hip instead.

Overton's temper boiled over in an exchange with No. 11 Jayden Seales, but things calmed down and Joe Root of all people finally ended the innings when he had Seales caught-and-bowled for 13 in the next over.

The England wickets were shared around by the pace attack, with Chris Woakes picking up 3-59, while Saqib Mahmood, Ben Stokes and Overton claimed two apiece.

Mahmood was perhaps the pick of the England attack in only his second test.

He got the first breakthrough on Saturday, snaring Kemar Roach caught down the legside by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for 25.

Mahmood should then have had the final wicket of Seales lbw with West Indies on 245, but the umpire turned down the appeal and England did not have any reviews left after blowing them all previously.

To add insult to injury, the ball flicked wide of the 'keeper for four leg-byes.

Seales later hoisted Jack Leach for six over long-on.

In a strange match to date, the tailenders compiled most of the runs for both teams in the first innings.

England put on 137 runs for their final three wickets, while West Indies more than matched that effort, adding 169 runs in their last three partnerships.

The first two tests of the Caribbean series were drawn, leaving everything up for grabs in Grenada.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.