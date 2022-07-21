1 minute read
Dave Ramsden reappointed as Bank of England deputy governor
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Dave Ramsden has been reappointed as Bank of England deputy governor for markets and banking, the British finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Ramsden has been reappointed for a second term of five years, from 4 September 2022 to 3 September 2027, the statement said.
Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
