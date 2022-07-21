Dave Ramsden reappointed as Bank of England deputy governor

Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden attends the Monetary Policy Report Press Conference at The Bank of England, in London, Britain November 4, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Dave Ramsden has been reappointed as Bank of England deputy governor for markets and banking, the British finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Ramsden has been reappointed for a second term of five years, from 4 September 2022 to 3 September 2027, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.