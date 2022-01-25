Dawn Airey appointed chair of UK broadcaster Channel 4

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - TV executive Dawn Airey has been appointed interim chair of Channel 4, the British broadcaster whose public ownership is being reviewed by the government, regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday.

Airey, a non-executive director of Channel 4, has previously been chair and chief executive of Channel 5 and has held senior positions at Sky and ITV.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

