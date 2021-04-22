Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Decarbonisation promises massive economic opportunity, UK minister says

Junior Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The drive to cut climate emissions promises a massive economic opportunity as people and businesses change their behaviours, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday.

"I see a massive economic opportunity from decarbonisation," he told Times Radio. "People are hugely interested in investing in the UK," he said, citing international investment in wind turbines.

"There are enormous economic opportunities, there are challenges in terms of people changing their lifestyle but that is happening already without government legislation, the number of people who are vegans, who are reducing their meat intake is going up all the time. There is a lot of societal change."

