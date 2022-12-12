December in Britain: A month of strikes
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises which better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.
Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:
DEC. 12
- Health workers in Northern Ireland
DEC. 13
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast
DEC. 14
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast
- Postal workers
DEC. 15
- Nurses
- Postal workers
DEC. 16
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast
- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
- London bus workers employed by Abellio
DEC. 17
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union
- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
- London bus workers employed by Abellio
DEC. 18
- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
DEC. 20
- Nurses
DEC. 21
- Ambulance workers
DEC. 22
- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 23
- Postal workers
- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 24
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- Postal workers
- Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 25
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 26
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- Border Force workers at major airports
DEC. 27
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
DEC. 28
- Ambulance workers
- Border Force workers at major airports
DEC. 29
- Border Force workers at major airports
DEC. 30
- Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 31
- Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
