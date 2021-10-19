Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Decision day for DraftKings over bid for UK gambling group Entain

1 minute read

General view inside a Ladbrokes shop in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. group DraftKings (DKNG.O) must decide on Tuesday whether to make a formal offer for Entain (ENT.L), potentially kicking off a $22-billion-plus bid battle for the British gambling firm.

Shares in Entain, which hit a record high late September after it received a $22.4 billion buyout proposal from DraftKings, have been bolstered by speculation the firm's U.S. partner MGM (MGM.N) could also make an offer. read more

MGM failed in its attempt to buy the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops earlier this year for $11 billion.

After DraftKings' bid, MGM said any deal that would make Entain a competitor in the United States would require its consent.

DraftKings was set Tuesday's deadline for making a formal offer by Britain's takeover regulator.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:47 AM UTC

UK aviation regulator caps Heathrow plan to charge higher fees

Britain's aviation regulator said that Heathrow, the country's busiest airport, will not be permitted to increase passenger charges as much as it had wanted, as the hub and its airlines vie against each other to recover pandemic losses.

United Kingdom
UK competition watchdog has music streaming in its sights
United Kingdom
UK's Johnson leads tributes to 'dedicated, passionate' lawmaker Amess
United Kingdom
Decision day for DraftKings over bid for UK gambling group Entain
United Kingdom
Britain's Tesco opens checkout-free store in London