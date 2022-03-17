Deliveroo says it will reach core earnings breakeven in next two years

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Deliveroo (ROO.L) said it aimed to reach breakeven in core earnings in around two years' time and predicted a 15-25% rise in the value of gross transactions on its platform this year, a slowdown from 70% in 2021 when it was boosted by lockdowns.

The British food delivery company said on Thursday its adjusted core loss widened to 131 million pounds ($173 million) last year compared to a loss of 11 million pounds in 2020, reflecting increased marketing spend and tech investment.

($1 = 0.7590 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg

