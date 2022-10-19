Details on UK fracking consent mechanism expected on Wednesday, says PM

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street for the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville















LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg will provide details later on Wednesday on what kind of mechanism will be used to establish whether local communities agree to fracking, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

"We will consult on the robust system of local consent, give clear advice on seismic limits and safety before any fracking takes place," Truss, whose government last month lifted a fracking moratorium in England, told parliament. "The business Secretary will be saying more about this later today."

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Elizabeth Piper











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.