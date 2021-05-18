Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomDifferences make equivalence deal to ease N.Ireland trade difficult, says UK minister

Reuters
1 minute read

It is unlikely that Britain and the European Union will reach a so-called equivalence arrangement for food to ease trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, but London will keep trying, its minister for EU relations said on Tuesday.

"I think the discussions are not over, I think there is a pretty significant difference between the two conceptions that may in the end make it difficult to reach agreement but we keep trying," David Frost told a parliamentary committee.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:44 AM UTCUK jobless rate falls again, hiring up as lockdown eases

Britain's unemployment rate fell again to 4.8% between January and March, when the country was under a tight lockdown, and hiring rose further in April, according to data that showed employers gearing up for the easing of curbs.

United KingdomUK records 2,412 new COVID cases, 7 deaths
United KingdomLondon's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair
United KingdomBoE's Bailey sees no clear sign input prices are raising inflation
United KingdomBritain's M&S promotes food and strategy bosses in top team shake-up