Difficult to believe Russian attack on nuclear plant not deliberate -UK's Raab

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab gets out of a car at Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - It is very difficult to believe a Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was not deliberate, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

Ukraine said Russian military forces had seized the plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire. read more

"It's very difficult to believe that it wasn't done deliberately. But in any event, it is unlawful to attack a site like this and not to do your due diligence on it and to keep bombarding it," Raab told BBC Television.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle

