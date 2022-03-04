Difficult to believe Russian attack on nuclear plant not deliberate -UK's Raab
LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - It is very difficult to believe a Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was not deliberate, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.
Ukraine said Russian military forces had seized the plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire. read more
"It's very difficult to believe that it wasn't done deliberately. But in any event, it is unlawful to attack a site like this and not to do your due diligence on it and to keep bombarding it," Raab told BBC Television.
