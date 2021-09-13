Skip to main content

Dispute with France's Valneva has no impact on UK vaccine rollout, says PM's spokesman

The logo of Valneva SE is pictured at the company's headquarters in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, France, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A dispute between Britain and the French company Valneva over vaccines is an ongoing commercial issue but will have no impact on vaccine supply in Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"This is an ongoing commercial issue so I am slightly restricted in what I can say," the spokesman told reporters.

"Broadly you'll know that MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) have not approved the Valneva vaccine. The comments from the company will not have any impact on our vaccine supply and did not form any part of our vaccine rollout in autumn and winter."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

