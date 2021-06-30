Dixons Carphone to retain full ownership of Nordics business

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone (DC.L), the British electricals retailer, has decided not to pursue a partial initial public offering (IPO) of its Nordics business and will retain full ownership, its boss said on Wednesday.

The group had said in September it was considering the move.

"The reason we decided not to go ahead I suppose derives from the strength of our performance and the strength of the (Nordics) business now and the confidence in the future," CEO Alex Baldock told reporters after the group published full year results. read more

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Alistair Smout

