Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Dixons Carphone to retain full ownership of Nordics business

1 minute read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone (DC.L), the British electricals retailer, has decided not to pursue a partial initial public offering (IPO) of its Nordics business and will retain full ownership, its boss said on Wednesday.

The group had said in September it was considering the move.

"The reason we decided not to go ahead I suppose derives from the strength of our performance and the strength of the (Nordics) business now and the confidence in the future," CEO Alex Baldock told reporters after the group published full year results. read more

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:19 AM UTCLocked-down UK households ramped up savings in early 2021

British households increased their savings sharply in early 2021 as a return to lockdowns prevented them from visiting bars, restaurants and many shops, potentially boosting their spending power for the economic recovery now under way.

United KingdomBarclays to move investment bank staff into London HQ
United KingdomBritain's Asda launches one-hour 'Express Delivery' service
United KingdomCOVID fraud set to cost UK taxpayers tens of billions pounds-report
United KingdomEngland sweep history and Germany aside to move into last eight