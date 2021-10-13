Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos

1 minute read

Co-Chairman of Britain's Conservative Party, Oliver Dowden, gestures as he speaks during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday that people should buy normally for Christmas and that there would be no shortage of gifts after shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country’s biggest port because it was full.

"I'm confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas," Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky when asked about problems at Felixstowe port. "The situation is improving."

"I would say just buy as you do normally."

Reporting by Sarah Young and Guy Faulconbridge

