Don't panic, we've ordered more turkeys this year - Sainsbury's















LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, said it has ordered more turkeys for Christmas this year than last year, giving it a buffer in case avian flu hinders supply.

Britain announced new measures in October to tackle the country's largest-ever outbreak of avian flu, prompting shoppers to worry that their annual Christmas feast could be affected.

Reporting by James Davey, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle











