Dr. Martens Christmas quarter sales up 11%, outlook maintained

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dr. Martens (DOCS.L), the classic British boot brand, reported an 11% increase in revenue in the key Christmas quarter, boosted by a 33% jump in higher margin direct to consumer channels.

The group, known for its chunky boots with yellow stitching, said it remained confident in achieving market expectations for the full 2021-22 year.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

