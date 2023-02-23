UK's Drax Hydro workers to go on strike over pay

[1/2] Nurses protest during a strike by NHS medical workers, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital, in London, Britain, February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2N5Z9EKATN















LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Workers at Drax Hydro Limited which operates power stations across Scotland have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Thursday.

The strike action days are expected to take place from mid-March with Unite making an official announcement next week.

Drax Hydro is a part of Drax Group Plc (DRX.L) which on Thursday posted an annual profit of 731 million pounds ($880 million), higher than expectations.

"Drax Hydro is a profitable energy company and it can afford to pay its workforce significantly more than the current offer," said Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham.

"This is a classic case of corporate greed and now the UK faces a threat of power cuts due to Drax’s greed."

A Drax spokesperson said in the event of industrial action, there will be no risk to public electricity supplies.

"We have put forward a generous full and final pay settlement which rewards our valued colleagues with a significant pay rise worth 10%... Drax remains open to dialogue with Unite to avoid industrial action,” the spokesperson added.

Drax provides around 7% of Britain's electricity through its network of power stations.

Workers across a range of sectors in Britain have gone on strike in recent months, from rail workers to teachers, nurses to lawyers, as inflation, which hit a record high last year, squeezes household budgets.

($1 = 0.8308 pounds)

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle











