Drax Hydro's workers secure pay deal, call off strike -Unite union















March 22 (Reuters) - Workers at Drax Hydro Limited, which operates power stations across Scotland, have voted to accept an improved pay offer, thereby ending a planned strike, the Unite union said on Wednesday.

Around 50 Unite members covering Stonebyres (Lanark), Cruachan (Loch Awe) and Glenlee (Castle Douglas) power stations voted yes to accept the pay offer, and are set to receive an 8% wage increase along with a 1,500 pound ($1,842.15) one-off cash payment, the union added.

"We welcome the decision by the three trade unions who represent colleagues in Scotland to cancel their planned industrial action and accept our full and final pay offer on behalf of their collective contract members," a Drax spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.