Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

DS Smith sees recovery after profit slump on initial pandemic impact

1 minute read

An employee transports a giant reel of paper inside the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere near Nantes, France, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

June 22 (Reuters) - British cardboard maker DS Smith (SMDS.L) reported on Tuesday a 38% slump in annual pre-tax profit, as the pandemic impacted its operations initially, but said online shopping boom during the rest of the financial year aided recovery in sales.

DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon (AMZN.O), Nestle (NESN.S), and Unilever (ULVR.L), said statutory profit before tax fell to 231 million pounds ($321.04 million) for the full year ended April 30, 2021, compared with 368 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7195 pounds)

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:48 AM UTCVaccinated Brits could be back on Europe's beaches soon - minister

Britain is working on easing travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated to allow people to enjoy a summer holiday on Europe's beaches but the plans are not finalised yet, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

United KingdomAston Martin sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie sports car
United KingdomUK government borrowing falls as recovery helps tax take
United KingdomBritain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal
United KingdomLondon-based hedge fund that bet against GameStop shuts down -FT