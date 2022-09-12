Duchess Meghan pauses Spotify podcast during mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes laid by members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, according to an alert on the platform on Monday.

Earlier in the day, her husband Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to the late queen, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with his grandmother and promising to honour his father King Charles as the new monarch.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and have since become alienated from the family and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, the couple unexpectedly appeared with Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Kate for a walkabout near Windsor Castle on Saturday, raising the prospect of a rapprochement between the brothers. read more

Meghan's podcast, which is called 'Archetypes' and has so far featured American singer Mariah Carey and tennis player Serena Williams as guests, looks at the "labels that try to hold women back," according to its Spotify description.

The royal, who was formerly known as Meghan Markle, starred in television legal drama Suits before her marriage to Harry.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.