DUP says won't back new Northern Ireland government without protocol progress

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives to cast his vote for the Northern Ireland Assembly elections at Dromore Central Primary School, In Dromore, Northern Ireland, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Friday said it would not join a power-sharing government led by a Sinn Fein First Minister if the British government and European Union have not secured a breakthrough in post-Brexit trade talks.

"Until we get that progress, I made clear I will not be nominating ministers to the executive," Jeffrey Donaldson told Ireland's RTE television, referring to the Northern Ireland protocol that governs post-Brexit trade in the region.

