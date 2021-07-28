Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EasyJet CEO says UK travel rule change is too late

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren gestures as he talks to media at Gatwick Airport, Britain, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Wednesday Britain's travel rules were changing too late and expensive testing requirements would prevent a full reopening of travel.

"It's the right thing, it should be done, but like I said it is little bit too late," easyJet's Johan Lundgren told LBC Radio.

Britain is set to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated visitors from the European Union and the United States shortly, with the rule change due to come into force as early as next week, a government source said. L8N2P429W

Lundgren said more needed to be done.

"Even if they can avoid the quarantine, you're still going to have the very expensive PCR testing that's going to make this out of reach for many, many people," he said.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Elizabeth Piper

