EasyJet slams UK change to Portuguese travel as "huge blow"

EasyJet airplanes are parked on the tarmac during the official opening of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) "Willy Brandt", in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo

British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said Britain's decision to remove Portugal from its green list for quarantine-free travel is a "huge blow" and said the government was making it impossible for airlines to plan.

EasyJet said that it had received a verbal briefing from the UK's Department for Transport on Thursday where it also found out that no more countries would be added to the green list, a policy it said made "no sense" given falling case numbers across Europe.

"This decision essentially cuts the UK off from the rest of the world," the airline said in an emailed statement.

