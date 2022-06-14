1 minute read
ECHR issues order to stop UK deportation of one migrant to Rwanda- UK charity
LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights has issued an order to prevent the deportation of one of the individuals scheduled to be on the first flight of migrants from Britain to Rwanda, the charity Care4Calais said on Tuesday.
"This means it is now possible for the other six to make similar claims. We are so relieved," Clare Moseley from the charity told Reuters.
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; writing by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton
