ECHR issues order to stop UK deportation of one migrant to Rwanda- UK charity

An activist blocking a road leading away from the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre holds a banner during a protest against the British Governments plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, near Heathrow airport in London, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights has issued an order to prevent the deportation of one of the individuals scheduled to be on the first flight of migrants from Britain to Rwanda, the charity Care4Calais said on Tuesday.

"This means it is now possible for the other six to make similar claims. We are so relieved," Clare Moseley from the charity told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; writing by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.