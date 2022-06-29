Economic slowdown fears pull FTSE 100 lower

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

June 29 (Reuters) - UK's top share index slipped from two-week highs on Wednesday, echoing sharp losses in Asian equities and Wall Street overnight, as weak U.S. consumer confidence data revived fears about a recession in the world's largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) dropped 0.6% by 0704 GMT, on track to snap a three-day gaining streak, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) fell 0.8%.

Industrial metal and mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) were among the worst hit, down 1.3%, as copper prices slipped after downbeat U.S. consumer confidence data and prospects of rapid rate hikes to control a surge in inflation fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.

Miner Anglo American (AAL.L) and spirits maker Diageo (DGE.L) fell 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively, after Deutsche Bank cut ratings for both companies.

However, oil majors such as Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) edged higher even as crude prices remained under pressure.

