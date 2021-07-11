Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EDF held talks with British ministers about post-brexit immigration rules - Telegraph

1 minute read

The company logo for Electricite de France (EDF) is seen in Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

July 11 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF (EDF.PA) has held talks with British ministers about post-Brexit immigration rules, the Telegraph reported.

The company is training thousands of Britons but also needs to be able to hire from the European Union and beyond given the number of construction workers needed to finish a 23 billion pounds ($31.97 billion) nuclear power plant it is building in Somerset, the report said.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

