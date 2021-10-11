Skip to main content

United Kingdom

EDF's electric vehicle charging firm Pod Point plans London IPO

1 minute read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pod Point, which provides charging points for electric vehicles in Britain, said on Monday it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, majority owned by France's EDF (EDF.PA), said it plans a premium listing with a free float of at least 25%.

Pod Point says it is Britain's largest provider of home charging points for electric vehicles and the second largest of workplace charging. It booked revenue of 33.1 million pounds ($45.18 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 with an adjusted underlying loss of 12.3 million pounds.

The company said the offer would compromise the sale of new shares and some by existing shareholders including Legal & General Capital Investments. EDF will maintain a stake of more than 50% following the listing.

($1 = 0.7325 pounds)

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:04 AM UTC

UK police: no further action over Prince Andrew, Epstein allegations

British police said on Monday they would be taking no further action after conducting a review of evidence relating to sex crime allegations against Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, and the late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

United Kingdom
AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19
United Kingdom
Britain and Ireland argue on Twitter over Brexit deal
United Kingdom
UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
United Kingdom
UK fashion retailer ASOS reports 36% rise in profit