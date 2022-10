LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss's office said on Friday that Edward Argar had been appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury, replacing Chris Philp.

Philp has been moved to the role of Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Downing Street said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.