Electricity and gas prices cannot be linked forever - UK energy minister

British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain June 21, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday it would not be possible to link electricity and gas prices forever, as Britons face higher energy bills due to soaring gas prices.

"It cannot be the case forever that we can link directly our electricity prices to gas prices when gas is only a portion of the electricity generating mix," Kwarteng said, in response to a question from a parliamentary panel on further support for bill payers.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar

