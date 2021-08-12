Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Multiple fatalities in shooting incident in Plymouth, England -Sky News

Aug 12 (Reuters) - A serious incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening has resulted in multiple fatalities and the death of a shooter, Sky News reported.

Emergency services were deployed at the scene, with a local lawmaker describing the incident as "serious and tragic" but not "terror related".

"I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police," Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker from the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.

He later tweeted "the incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth".

South Western Ambulance Service said on Twitter: "We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese

Multiple fatalities in shooting incident in Plymouth, England -Sky News

