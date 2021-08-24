Emirates to resume flights to England's Newcastle - tweet

CAIRO - Aug 24 (Reuters) - Emirates airline said on Tuesday that it will resume flights to Newcastle, England from October 15.

There will be four flights weekly, it said in a tweet.

Emirates, one of the United Arab Emirates' flag carriers along with Etihad, also said it would increase flights across its European network in response to easing travel restrictions and increasing passenger demand.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

