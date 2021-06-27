Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Ending COVID pandemic top priority, says UK's new health minister

Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid leaves his home in London, Britain June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Sajid Javid said on Sunday his priority was to oversee a return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic in his new role as health minister, praising his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions.

"We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible," he told BBC News.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra

