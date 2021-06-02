Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Energy, consumer staples stocks boost FTSE 100; Bloomsbury jumps

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London, Britain, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and consumer staples stocks, while Bloomsbury Publishing jumped following a strong earnings update.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.5%, with oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell climbing 0.7% and 1% respectively, on higher crude prices.

Large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT.L), Diageo (DGE.L) and Unilever (ULVR.L) provided the biggest boost to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%, touching a record high.

Bloomsbury Publishing (BLPU.L) added 5.5% as the Harry Potter publisher declared a special dividend and lifted targets for the current year, after strong book sales during lockdowns drove a 22% surge in its annual earnings. read more

