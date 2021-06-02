United Kingdom
Energy, consumer staples stocks boost FTSE 100; Bloomsbury jumps
London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and consumer staples stocks, while Bloomsbury Publishing jumped following a strong earnings update.
The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.5%, with oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell climbing 0.7% and 1% respectively, on higher crude prices.
Large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT.L), Diageo (DGE.L) and Unilever (ULVR.L) provided the biggest boost to the index.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%, touching a record high.
Bloomsbury Publishing (BLPU.L) added 5.5% as the Harry Potter publisher declared a special dividend and lifted targets for the current year, after strong book sales during lockdowns drove a 22% surge in its annual earnings. read more
