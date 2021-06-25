Energy, mining stocks boost FTSE 100; set for weekly gain

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

June 25 (Reuters) - Energy and mining stocks led the FTSE 100 higher on Friday on the back of higher commodity prices, setting up the blue-chip index for weekly gains following a boost from a dovish central bank policy in the previous session.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index <.FTSE 100> rose 0.2%. Energy shares (.FTNMX601010) climbed 1.02%, while miners BHP Group (BHPB.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) gained between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Building materials business CRH was among the top gainers on the FTSE 100 after brokerage Berenberg raised its target price on the stock.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) eased 0.1%.

Travel stocks (.FTNMX4051010) slid 0.4% even as Britain was set to publish plans to allow fully vaccinated people travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk. read more

UDG Healthcare (UDG.L) added 0.9% after it said private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) was considering raising its offer to buy the healthcare company to 1,080 pence per share.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

