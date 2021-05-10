Skip to main content

United KingdomEnergy, mining stocks boost FTSE 100, stronger pound limits gains

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, led by heavyweight commodity stocks, although gains were limited as the pound strengthened and investors awaited new government plans for easing COVID-19 lockdowns.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, with miners mainly Anglo American (AAL.L), BHP Group (BHPB.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) providing the biggest boost as copper prices touched record highs on hopes for improved demand amid tightening supply.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) added 1% each, tracking crude prices.

However, the FTSE 100 index's gains were limited as large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Unilever (ULVR.L) and Diageo (DGE.L) slipped due to a stronger pound. GBP=

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later in the day about how the country will move into the next phase of reopening from the COVID-19 lockdown. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.1% to touch a record high, with bakery and fast food chain Greggs (GRG.L) surging 7.5% after raising its profit outlook.

