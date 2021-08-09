Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices

2 minute read

People look towards Canary Wharf from Greenwich Park in London, Britain December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

  • FTSE 100, FTSE 250 both down 0.3%

Aug 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks as concerns about commodity demand returned due to a rise in coronavirus infections.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.3% with BP (BP.L), Anglo American (AAL.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) being among the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

Among stocks, Vecture (VEC.L) gained 2.8% after tobacco company Philip Morris (PM.N) raised its bid for the drugmaker to 165 pence ($2.29) per share.

Deliveroo (ROO.L) jumped 3.5% after its German rival Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) took a 5.09% stake in the British food delivery company. read more

Global recruiter PageGroup (PAGE.L) dropped 2% to the bottom of the mid-cap index even after it said it would spend 100 million pounds ($138.81 million) on shareholder returns as trading conditions improved in the first half. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:39 AM UTCEnergy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks as concerns about commodity demand returned due to a rise in coronavirus infections.

United KingdomUK finance minister Sunak doing a fantastic job - minister
United KingdomBritain reports 27,429 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
United KingdomBritish team hail 'miracle of Tokyo' after big medals haul
United KingdomMorrisons suitor CD&R given more time to make counter offer