Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices

Aug 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks as concerns about commodity demand returned due to a rise in coronavirus infections.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.3% with BP (BP.L), Anglo American (AAL.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) being among the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

Among stocks, Vecture (VEC.L) gained 2.8% after tobacco company Philip Morris (PM.N) raised its bid for the drugmaker to 165 pence ($2.29) per share.

Deliveroo (ROO.L) jumped 3.5% after its German rival Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) took a 5.09% stake in the British food delivery company. read more

Global recruiter PageGroup (PAGE.L) dropped 2% to the bottom of the mid-cap index even after it said it would spend 100 million pounds ($138.81 million) on shareholder returns as trading conditions improved in the first half. read more

