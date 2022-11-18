Energy, mining stocks push FTSE 100 higher
- FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index opened higher on Friday as the energy and mining sectors boosted the exporter-heavy index a day after Britain unveiled its new budget aimed at returning stability to the economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps (.FTMC) dipped 0.1%.
The energy sector's 0.7% increase (.FTNMX601010) led gains, along with a 0.4% rise in mining stock (.FTNMX551020) due to higher precious metal prices.
Markets also digested the Autumn Statement unveiled on Thursday, when Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain would face a very challenging time over the next two years, but the budget would help to tackle inflation and put the economy on a stronger footing.
