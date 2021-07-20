Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy stocks, banks push FTSE 100 higher as virus fears persist

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

  • FTSE 100 up 1.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

July 20 (Reuters) - Energy and banking stocks helped the FTSE 100 rebound on Tuesday after surging virus cases and fears of an economic slowdown pushed the index to a two-month low in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 1.1% with HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and BP (BP.L) being the top boosts.

Banks (.FTNMX301010) jumped 1.3% after Catherine Mann, a top economist who will soon join the Bank of England's rate-setting committee, joined interest-rate setter Jonathan Haskel to say cutting stimulus support too early was not the right option. read more

A recent jump in inflation above the BoE's 2% target since May had raised worries over the central bank pulling back support sooner than expected.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.6%.

Among stocks, global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) jumped 1.8% after it said its production rose by 20% in the second quarter, driven by strong diamond and platinum output. read more

British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) gained 1.5% after it said it would fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the July-September period, a big jump from the 17% it flew in the previous quarter, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and demand across Europe grows. read more

