FTSE 100 inches higher as Avast surges; inflation, virus worries persist

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary Cybersecurity firm Avast surges on merger talks

Experian jumps on raising annual outlook

UK jobs surge in June with a record 7.3% pay rise

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 rises 0.4%

July 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Thursday, as gains in cybersecurity firm Avast helped offset losses in energy stocks and domestically focused companies that have been hurt by a steady rise in inflation and local coronavirus infections.

UK-based cybersecurity firm Avast Plc (AVST.L) jumped 13.1% to the top of the FTSE 100 after revealing it was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK.O). read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was up 0.1%, held back by losses in Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L) which fell 2.3% and 2.9% respectively. The energy sector (.FTNMX601010) dropped 2.24%, the most among sectors.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) fell 0.4% as fears over rising inflation and a jump in virus cases affected the more domestically focussed stocks.

Travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) dropped 1%, while Tullow oil (TLW.L) was the top loser, down nearly 4%.

"These nagging concerns about inflation, transitory or otherwise have continued to dominate sentiment, while worries over the pace and persistence of rising prices, appear to be tempering optimism over the wider global recovery story," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would assess inflation data for things that could be temporary, before taking a call on raising rates, while a roaring jobs market in June also showed growing inflation pressures from rising wages. read more

The FTSE 100 has gained 9.7% so far this year helped by record low interest rates, but a rise in inflationary pressures coupled with risks arising from a jump in local coronavirus infections have slowed the rise of the blue-chip index, leading it to underperform its wider European peers.

Among stocks, the world's largest credit data company, Experian (EXPN.L) was the top boost to the FTSE 100, up 5.5%, after it raised its annual outlook after posting a 31% jump in its first-quarter revenue.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

