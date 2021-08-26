England to add Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list - The Guardian

A worker sanitises a barrier at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, The Guardian said.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, a reporter for the newspaper said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alex Richardson

