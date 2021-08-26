United Kingdom
England to add Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list - The Guardian
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, The Guardian said.
Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, a reporter for the newspaper said.
