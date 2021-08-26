Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.


United Kingdom

England to add Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list - The Guardian

1 minute read

A worker sanitises a barrier at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, The Guardian said.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, a reporter for the newspaper said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

