England aims to lift restrictions in schools in final stage of lockdown easing, minister says

Pupils attend a mathematics lesson at Colwich Church of England Primary School's new outdoor learning space, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Colwich, Staffordshire, Britain May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British education minister Gavin Williamson on Wednesday said he expects to be able to end the restrictions and bubble system in England's schools when other freedoms are regained in the last step out of lockdown, scheduled for July 19.

The current system can result in entire classes of pupils being asked to self isolate if one of their classmates tests positive for COVID-19.

"What I want to see is these restrictions, including bubbles removed as quickly as possible, along with wider restrictions in society," Williamson told lawmakers.

"We expect to be able to confirm plans to lift restrictions and bubbles as part of step four (of the roadmap out of lockdown.)"

