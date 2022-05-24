England detects 14 more cases of monkeypox

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday reported 14 new cases of monkeypox in England taking the total number of identified cases to 70 since May 7.

Scotland reported its first case of monkeypox on Monday, but none have been detected in Wales and Northern Ireland so far.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by Michael Holden

