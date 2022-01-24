England to drop COVID travel test demand, PM Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face covering to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, visits Milton Keynes University Hospital, north of London, Britain January 24, 2022. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - People arriving in England from abroad will no longer have to take COVID-19 tests if they have been vaccinated, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, ahead of an expected announcement.

Johnson told reporters the rule change was designed to show that the country was open for business and travellers. He did not say when the requirement would change but further details are expected to be given later on Monday.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

