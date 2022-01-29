England fight back in Ashes test before rain plays dampener

Cricket - Women - One Day International - England v New Zealand - County Cricket Ground, Derby, Britain - September 23, 2021 England's Heather Knight watches from the side of the field Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo

Jan 29 (Reuters) - England captain Heather Knight's unbeaten 168 early strikes from Katherine Brunt revived the visitors against Australia before rain allowed just a session's play on the third day of the one-off women's Ashes test in Canberra on Saturday.

Brunt removed openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes in quick succession on the stroke of lunch as the hosts ended on 12-2, a lead of 52 runs. Haynes' dismissal proved to be the last action of the day as the rain refused to relent at the Manuka Oval.

England earlier recovered from their overnight score of 235-8 to finish with 297 on the back of a splendid knock by Knight. She shared a 100-run ninth-wicket partnership with Sophie Ecclestone, who chipped in with 34.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Really proud of the fightback. It wasn't particularly easy out there. They bowled really well with the new ball. We just managed to get a partnership together," Knight told Fox.

"Really, really pleased with how Sophie Ecclestone played. I thought she was outstanding. Really supported me."

A minimum of 109 overs will be bowled on the fourth and final day on Sunday where both teams will look to force a result.

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-2, and will retain the Ashes if they win the test. The two sides later play three one-day internationals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.