United Kingdom

England have improved since 2018 World Cup semi-final loss: Trippier

2 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton Upon Trent, Britain - June 25, 2021 England's Kieran Trippier during training REUTERS/John Sibley

July 6 (Reuters) - England are not the same team that was stunned by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the influx of young, attacking talent has them poised for success at Euro 2020, defender Kieran Trippier said ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against Denmark.

Trippier scored with an early free kick in the World Cup semi-final in Russia before Croatia struck twice to snatch an extra-time win.

Gareth Southgate's side face the Danes at Wembley with the chance to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

"I think from the two years the team has changed a lot and we are in a position now where we just want to create our own history," Trippier told British media on Monday.

"There are only maybe six or seven of us from that World Cup team, we have got so much good young talent now.

"It is there for everyone to see the attacking players we've got and I think we've taken that step forward from 2018."

The winner of Wednesday's semi-final will face either Spain or Italy, who play later on Tuesday, in Sunday's final.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford

