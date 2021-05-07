United KingdomEngland R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly
The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.
An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week, the estimated R number was between 0.8 and 1.1.
The daily case growth rate was estimated at -3% to 0%, up slightly from last week's range of -4% to -1%, suggesting the epidemic might be shrinking less quickly.
