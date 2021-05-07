Skip to main content

United KingdomEngland R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

Reuters
1 minute read

Passengers are seen on a London bus, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week, the estimated R number was between 0.8 and 1.1.

The daily case growth rate was estimated at -3% to 0%, up slightly from last week's range of -4% to -1%, suggesting the epidemic might be shrinking less quickly.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:48 PM UTCFirst results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotland's main pro-independence party.

United KingdomPM Johnson’s party sweeps aside Labour in northern English town
United KingdomFirefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block
United KingdomBritish scientists warn over Indian coronavirus variant
United KingdomBank of England does not see COVID bankruptcy wave - Haldane

The Bank of England does not expect to see a wave of bankruptcies among British firms when the government ends its coronavirus emergency support for the economy, BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Friday.