England and Scotland report 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

A sign is seen outside St James's University Hospital, where a temporary Coronavirus "surge hub" will be set up, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Leeds, Britain, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - England and Scotland reported 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to government data, while another 42 people in England died within 28 days of a positive test.

Official data over the Christmas and New Year period has often been incomplete due to reporting delays.

On Sunday, there were 137,583 cases reported for England and Wales.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

