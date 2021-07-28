Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated U.S., EU arrivals

People wait at the arrivals area, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at terminal 2 of the Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - England will allow fully vaccinated travellers from the United States and European Union to arrive without needing to quarantine from August 2, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

He said the changes would apply to those with a U.S. or European accepted vaccine. Arivals will still need to do the usual pre-departure test and take a PCR test on day two of returning to England.

United Kingdom · 2:12 PM UTCEngland scraps quarantine for fully-vaccinated EU, U.S. visitors

England will allow fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and United States to arrive without quarantine from next week, the transport minister said on Wednesday, in a huge and long-awaited boost for airlines and travel companies.

