1 minute read
England and Wales AG Braverman has approved scrapping of large parts of N.Ireland Brexit deal -The Times
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 11 (Reuters) - Attorney-General for England and Wales, Suella Braverman, has approved the scrapping of large parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, The Times reported on Wednesday.
Braverman has advised that legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol would be legal because the EU's implementation of it is "disproportionate and unreasonable", the report said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.