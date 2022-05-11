England and Wales AG Braverman has approved scrapping of large parts of N.Ireland Brexit deal -The Times

May 11 (Reuters) - Attorney-General for England and Wales, Suella Braverman, has approved the scrapping of large parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, The Times reported on Wednesday.

Braverman has advised that legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol would be legal because the EU's implementation of it is "disproportionate and unreasonable", the report said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

